Berkshire County Man Ordered To Pay $3M For Scheme To Defraud Company

A man from the region will have to pay millions of dollars after admitting to defrauding a Massachusetts-based company.

Brian Halpern, age 49, of the town of Florida in Berkshire County, was sentenced in federal court in Boston Wednesday, April 27, after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering, the US Attorney’s Office said.

Federal prosecutors said between 1998 and 2019, Halpern and others defrauded a uniform-supply business by creating a phony supply company that sent the uniform business more than $3 million in invoices for products that were never delivered or used.

A judge ordered Halpern to pay forfeiture of more than $1.5 million and over $3 million in restitution.

He was also given three years of supervised release, with the first 18 months served in home confinement.

Two others are already serving time behind bars for their involvement in the scheme.

Richard Ritz was sentenced to 21 months in prison in September 2021 and Keith Smedley was given three years the following October.

