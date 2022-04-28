Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Sites

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: Man Accused Of Masturbating In Public Areas In Western Mass, Including In Front Of Child
News

Berkshire County Man Ordered To Pay $3M For Scheme To Defraud Company

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
A man from the region will have to pay millions of dollars after admitting to defrauding a Massachusetts-based company.
A man from the region will have to pay millions of dollars after admitting to defrauding a Massachusetts-based company. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A man from the region will have to pay millions of dollars after admitting to defrauding a Massachusetts-based company.

Brian Halpern, age 49, of the town of Florida in Berkshire County, was sentenced in federal court in Boston Wednesday, April 27, after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering, the US Attorney’s Office said.

Federal prosecutors said between 1998 and 2019, Halpern and others defrauded a uniform-supply business by creating a phony supply company that sent the uniform business more than $3 million in invoices for products that were never delivered or used.

A judge ordered Halpern to pay forfeiture of more than $1.5 million and over $3 million in restitution.

He was also given three years of supervised release, with the first 18 months served in home confinement.

Two others are already serving time behind bars for their involvement in the scheme.

Richard Ritz was sentenced to 21 months in prison in September 2021 and Keith Smedley was given three years the following October.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.