Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
News

Bail Denied For Massachusetts Father Accused Of Stabbing Man Who Was In Bed With His Daughter

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Jeffrey Sprague, 40, of Leicester
Jeffrey Sprague, 40, of Leicester Photo Credit: Dudley Police Department

A Massachusetts father accused of breaking into a Worcester County home and stabbing a man in bed with his daughter will stay behind bars after being denied bail by a judge.

Officers from the Dudley Police Department responded to a Dudley Southbridge Road residence at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, during which he ran into two residents of the home.

Police said that during the incident, Jeffrey Sprague, age 40, of Leicester in Worcester County, encountered a 19-year-old woman and 39-year-old man who suffered knife wounds to his face, neck, chest, and arms.

According to police, the victim was in bed with Sprague’s daughter at the time of the break-in. It is alleged that he entered the home without permission, and stabbed his victim multiple times before his daughter intervened to stop the assault.

Following the attack, the man - whose name has not been released - was transported in stable condition to UMass Hospital in Worcester for treatment.

The incident led police investigators to identify Sprague as a suspect, and he was arrested on Thursday morning on charges that include attempted murder, assault and battery with a knife, and home invasion.

Police said that Sprague fled on foot and was later spotted riding his bicycle prior to his arrest.

Sprague is scheduled to appear in court next week as the investigation into the incident continues.

 Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.