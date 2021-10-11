Bail Denied For Massachusetts Father Accused Of Stabbing Man Who Was In Bed With His Daughter

A Massachusetts father accused of breaking into a Worcester County home and stabbing a man in bed with his daughter will stay behind bars after being denied bail by a judge.

Officers from the Dudley Police Department responded to a Dudley Southbridge Road residence at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, during which he ran into two residents of the home.

Police said that during the incident, Jeffrey Sprague, age 40, of Leicester in Worcester County, encountered a 19-year-old woman and 39-year-old man who suffered knife wounds to his face, neck, chest, and arms.

According to police, the victim was in bed with Sprague’s daughter at the time of the break-in. It is alleged that he entered the home without permission, and stabbed his victim multiple times before his daughter intervened to stop the assault.

Following the attack, the man - whose name has not been released - was transported in stable condition to UMass Hospital in Worcester for treatment.

The incident led police investigators to identify Sprague as a suspect, and he was arrested on Thursday morning on charges that include attempted murder, assault and battery with a knife, and home invasion.

Police said that Sprague fled on foot and was later spotted riding his bicycle prior to his arrest.

Sprague is scheduled to appear in court next week as the investigation into the incident continues.

