The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Alert Issued For Missing Western Mass Man

Joe Lombardi
Geoffrey R. Arthur of Sunderland goes by "Randy."
Geoffrey R. Arthur of Sunderland goes by "Randy." Photo Credit: Sunderland Police

A 68-year-old Western Massachusetts man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Franklin County resident Geoffrey R. Arthur, of Sunderland, who goes by "Randy," was last seen around 9 p.m. Sunday, March 28.

Sunderland Police said its officers, assisted by Massachusetts State Police,  searched for him in the area of Route 47 in Sunderland. 

"We, and his family, are hopeful that you may have seen him or given him a ride somewhere," Sunderland Police said.

 If anyone has any information, please reach out to the Sunderland Police Department at 413-665-7036 ext: 1

