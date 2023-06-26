Michael Douglas Filming Movie In Pittsfield: Reports

The "Wall Street" star and son of the late icon Kirk Douglas will share the screen with his son Cameron Douglas in the film "Blood Knot," which is being shot in and near the Rusty Anchor Marina and Pub in Pittsfield on Pontoosuc Lake.

Cameron Douglas was not present for the Pittsfield filming sessions.

The movie is based on the Bob Rich book "Looking Through Water" about a father who tries to reconnect with his estranged son by inviting him to a fishing tournament in Puerto Rico, per The Wrap.

Reports from the scene say Michael Douglas has been gracious towards his hosts in Berkshire County.

The film was announced last year and — along with the Douglases — will star David Morris ("The Green Mile"), Michael Stahl-David ("Narcos"), and Walker Scobell "Percy Jackson and the Olympians"), per IMDB.

Roberto Schneider is directing.

Producers haven't announced a release date.

