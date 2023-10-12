Man, 49, Hit, Killed While Working On Pittsfield Road ID'd By Police

Shane Cassavant, of Lanesboro, was working on the roadway near 777 West Street just before 8 a.m., Pittsfield police said.

Edward Ladouceur, of Pittsfield, was driving east on the road and was flagged to move into the westbound lane once at the construction site. That's when police say he crashed his Chevrolet Colorado into Cassavant, police said.

Paramedics rushed Cassavant to Berkshire Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police closed a portion of West Street for several hours as they cleared and cleaned the area.

Pittsfield police are investigating the crash. Officers ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Officer Hallas at 413-448-9700 ext. 560.

Cassavant's friends are sharing memorials for the man on social media as news of his death trickles out. Tracey DiNicola wrote:

You where an Incredible man Shane Cassavant. That amazing smile that captivated everyone. Taken too soon my friend. RIP. Till we meet again GIVE HEAVEN SOME HELL...

