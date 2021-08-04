Western Mass Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize

A Western Massachusetts woman is a $1 million richer after winning the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

Hampden County resident, Cheryl Cormier, of Ludlow, has won the $1 million prize on Friday, July 2, while playing the instant ticket game, according to Massachusetts Lottery officials.

Originally thinking her ticket was not a winner, Cormier double-checked it using the Mass Lottery Mobile App and discovered it was indeed a winning ticket.

She received a one-time payment of $1,000,000 for her prize (before taxes) and plans to purchase a new car with her winnings, lottery officials said.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Pride Station and Store located at 478 Center Street in Ludlow.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket.

