Berkshire County staple The Old Mill, located in Egremont at 53 Main Street, will permanently close in early June 2024, owner Terry Moore announced on its website.

“In early June, after 46 glorious years, the Old Mill will close its doors. We have had an incredible run and I owe a huge debt of gratitude to the extremely dedicated staff that has worked alongside me all these years,” he said.

Moore went on to thank the “countless wonderful guests” who have supported the restaurant, which serves seasonal, contemporary New England cuisine along with traditional favorites.

“Your loyal patronage and embrace of our hospitality are the reason for our longevity and success and I thank you for your steadfast support,” he continued. “I truly hope your memories of the Old Mill, and the time you spent here with your family and friends, will last a lifetime.”

Main courses at Old Mill include sauteed shrimp and spaghetti, panko-crusted rainbow trout, classic chicken parmesan, and seared ahi tuna over chilled soba noodles.

Among customer favorites, according to its Yelp page, are the onion soup gratinee, oysters on the half shell, and grilled rib lamb chops. Its menu also boasts a half dozen desserts, including sticky toffee pudding, chocolate Grande Marnier mousse cake, and lemon meringue sundae.

The eatery holds a 4.5 out of 5 stars on the site after racking up numerous glowing reviews over the years.

Among them is one from Paul B., of New Haven, Connecticut, who described his evening as “perfection, the kind of experience you start to miss before it's actually over.”

“We drove home with jaws dropped, and commented on what a magical, cozy, and welcoming experience that was,” he said. “Particularly, how it will be difficult to recreate again--but darn it, we will try.”

The Old Mill serves dinners Tuesdays through Saturdays. Find out more on its website.

