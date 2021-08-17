$4 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Western Mass

A $4 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Western Massachusetts to a lucky group trust.

The "$4,000,000 Winfall" instant $10 ticket was purchased by Poker Face Nominee Trust of Quincy on Thursday, July 29 in Hampshire County, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The trust, represented by trustee David Spillane, selected the cash option for its prize and received payment of $2,600,000 (before taxes), the lottery said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hatfield Market located at 72 School Street in Hatfield.

The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for the sale of the ticket.

