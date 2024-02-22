Just Added: $6.5M Historic Sandisfield Retreat Offers Seclusion, 4 Miles Of Walking Trails

The listing for the more than 300-acre property at 14 Sullivan Road in Sandisfield promises unmatched privacy with a one-of-a-kind story.

Atwater Pond is a remarkable 321-acre retreat in southern Berkshire County. An immaculately renovated mid-century house and 1920's guest cottage sit on the edge of a 32-acre, spring-fed pond, surrounded by hundreds of acres of pristine forest. Year-round recreational opportunities abound and a 4+ mile trail system winds through the property.

The three-bedroom, six-bathroom main home sits on the eastern shore of the 130-year-old pond, and the property features a historic boathouse, deep water swimming hole, paddock with run-in shed, and even comes with a 23-foot Airstream trailer.

Turnkey Atwater Pond is within driving distance of Bradley International Airport and the Pittsfield Airport if you need to make a quick getaway.

Surrounding the pond are 321± acres of pristine woodlands, and the undulating topography is interspersed with trails, streams, wetlands, and remnants of the area's extensive history. It is a true four-season destination, and outdoor recreational opportunities abound. Outstanding privacy and seclusion are balanced by accessibility. New York City and Boston can be reached in under two and a half hours, while the renowned cultural attractions of the Berkshires, including Tanglewood and Jacob's Pillow, are only a short drive away. Throughout the years, Atwater Pond has maintained a remarkably enduring appeal as a recreational escape, and to anyone who has spent time on the property, it's easy to see why.

If you've spent all of your money buying the property, don't sweat it. The home comes fully furnished.

