Firefighters Cut 3 Seriously Injured Men From Truck After It Crashes Into Pittsfield Tree

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. near 241 South St. in Pittsfield when the truck left the road and slammed into the tree south of the South and Broad Street intersection, Pittsfield police said. No other vehicles were involved.

Firefighters had to cut the men from the wreckage so paramedics could rush them to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities did not release the men's names.

Police closed a section of South Street for about 90 minutes as they cleared the debris from the street and investigated.

Weather does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, initial reports said.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the crash or who witnessed it to contact Pittsfield Police Officer Michael Silver at 413-448-9700 ext 596.

