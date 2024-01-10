Anthony Nichols, age 41, Gregory Prince, 54, and Robert O'Bert, 50, all of Pittsfield, had to be cut from the truck after it crashed at 241 South St. in Pittsfield near the intersection of Broad Street just after 3:30 p.m., Pittsfield police said.

Nichols, the driver, was in serious condition, Prince was in fair condition, and O'Bert was in good condition Wednesday evening, police said. All three remained at Baystate Medical Center.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but police are investigating. Weather does not appear to have been a factor, initial reports said.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the crash or who witnessed it to contact Pittsfield Police Officer Michael Silver at 413-448-9700 ext 596.

