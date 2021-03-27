Serve Food Opens In Western Mass

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new phenomenon has started across the country to help out-of-work food service workers -- shared kitchens.

In Hampden County, that's the idea behind a new business called Serve Food, in Holyoke, which recently opened its door at 112 High St.

Serve Food, started by Chef Matt Lillibridge, is a certified commercial kitchen in which individuals or businesses can prepare food products and meals using a monthly membership.

Because expenses are shared, the costs are significantly lower than if a person attempted to open a restaurant or kitchen on their own.

At Serve Food, there is enough room currently for six to eight chefs to work at a time with all the utilities, maintenance expenses, equipment repairs, sanitation, and cleaning supplies are included in membership fees.

All equipment is commercial-grade and there is a storage area as well.

Another good concept behind the shared kitchen is that it allows local chefs and food makers the chance to collaborate and sell each other's products.

Lillibridge said he hopes to use the front section of the building to serve coffee and goods of the chefs such as pastries or other food items.

To get in touch with Lillibridge, call or text 401-612-6200 or email chef@servicema.com.

