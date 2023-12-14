Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher, age 24, of Pittsfield, died when the Osprey he was in crashed near the island of Yakushima, Japan, on Nov. 29 during a training exercise. He was one of eight American service members killed in the accident.

Galliher leaves behind a wife and two sons — ages 2 and a newborn.

Galliher's body will land at 12:45 p.m. at Westover Air Base In Chicopee at 3:15 p.m., where it will begin its long journey home.

An honor procession will travel through downtown Lenox via Walker Street and continue to Pittsfield via Route 7 (South Street) to Park Square, onto West Street to Taconic High School at approximately 3:30 pm. The procession will then travel back to North Street, ending at Dery Funeral Home at 54 Bradford Street. Check the City of Pittsfield's Facebook page for updates or time changes.

Galliher's family chose the route to pass by important landmarks in his life. He graduated from Taconic High School in 2017.

The family will gather privately at the funeral home after the procession.

“Jacob was the light of our lives and we want him to be honored and remembered the way those who loved him will remember him – as a smiling, happy, loving man always willing to put family, friends and teammates above all. We are heartbroken at his loss but determined to ensure his young sons and our entire community never forget the deep, lasting impact of Jake’s life. We ask for your prayers and privacy as we work through the difficult days ahead.”

A wake for Ssgt. Galliher is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 19, at St. Agnes Catholic Community in Dalton, and a private funeral is scheduled for the following day.

