Body Found In Pittsfield Park ID'd By Police Nearly Month Later

Police in Berkshire County say they have identified the man found dead in a Pittsfield park early last month, but they still don't know what killed him. 

 Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police Department/Facebook
Josh Lanier
Luis Lopez-Lopez, 43, of most recently Pittsfield and Greenfield, was found by a city employee cutting brush at Wahconah Park on Oct. 10 around 10:45 a.m. The location where the body was found is not part of the Wahconah Park baseball field, police said on Friday, Nov. 3.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner’s Office took on the case and was able to identify Lopez-Lopez on Oct. 27 and notify his family about his passing. 

Police ask anyone with information they would like to pass on to investigators to call Detective Matos at 413-448-9700 x576

