Decomposing Body Found Near Pittsfield Baseball Field: Police

Police were called to the scene, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office also arrived to collect the body parts to begin its investigation.

Police could not make an identification because of how decomposed the body was.

Pittsfield police said the area where the body was discovered is not part of the Wahconah Park baseball field.

Pittsfield investigators do not believe there is a threat to the public. Detectives ask anyone with information about the body to call 413-448-9705.

