Berkshires Artist Brings Her Movie Magic To Thriving Western Mass Film Scene

Based out of Western Massachusetts, See is a set decorator and buyer for films. Her superpower is converting spaces into whatever a director needs or a script calls for — no CGI required, just a lot of hard work and a little movie magic.

"It's unlike any other job out there," she told the Daily Voice. "I love my work. It allows me to be creative and collaborate with some of the most talented people."

See recently worked on the Michael Douglas production "Blood Knot," which was partially filmed at Pittsfield's Rusty Anchor Marina and Pub, which is renamed The Painted Turtle in the movie.

"The main set was a marina bar — a pub right on the water," See said. "We had to convert it from a sports bar to a more refined place."

That included sourcing antique paintings and prints and commissioning a 6-foot-tall sculpture from her friend, artist Samson Contompasis in Albany, New York. The Rusty Anchor purchased the sculpture when filming wrapped.

This was her first time working with Michael Douglas, whom she called a "complete gentleman" who treated everyone on set kindly.

"That whole shoot was a wonderful experience," See said. "That's not always the case on a film set, but when it happens, it's unforgettable."

See has also worked on the movies "Cold Wallet" and "The Secret Art of Human Flight" among others, and she is preparing to participate in an HGTV show.

See sees a lot of benefits working far away from the Hollywood machine. Tucked away in her artist studio in The Berkshire, See said she hasn't lacked for work.

"Massachusetts offers a lot of great tax incentives for TV and film," See said. "And we have such a variety of locations that it is ideal. ... A lot more is filmed here than people probably realize."

Though that could be set to change.

See admits she's worried that work may slow in the coming weeks and months because of the writers' strike. Scores of projects across the country are on hold with no end in sight. (Editor's note: Terri See was interviewed before the actor's guild announced they would also join the picket lines)

But when movie and television work is scant, See stays busy. She works as an artist and antique dealer when she's not hard at work behind the camera.

"This kind of all-over-the-place life is ideal for me," she said. "I thrive in those situations. They make me happy."

To see more of Terri See's work on and off the big screen, visit her website at www.TerriSee.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.