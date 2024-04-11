Berkshire County Estate Built In 1780 Hits Market For $4.85M

Located in Western Massachusetts, in the Berkshire County town of Richmond, the 1776 home is on 27 acres. According to Zillow, it includes not only the home but also a "premiere" full-service equestrian facility, including indoor and outdoor rings.

The compound features a home with seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, three cottages, a barn for events, five paddocks, a 6000-square-foot heated arena with an owners' luxury apartment and viewing area, an outdoor arena, a jump field, three barns with 26 stalls, and two tack rooms, Zillow said.

The rich-in-history compound also offers easy access to International airports or take advantage of private flights from the Pittsfield airport.

The home is listed by Michael Harrigan 413-429-7788 and Maureen White Kirkby 413-446-5634, with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Barnwood Realty.

