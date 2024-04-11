Light Rain 48°

Berkshire County Estate Built In 1780 Hits Market For $4.85M

Horse lovers or those looking for a historic home in picturesque New England will find that and more in a home/compound for sale for $4.85 million.

This picturesque home and riding facilities are for sale in the Berkshires.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Zillow
The living room.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Zillow
Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories

Located in Western Massachusetts, in the Berkshire County town of Richmond, the 1776 home is on 27 acres. According to Zillow, it includes not only the home but also a "premiere" full-service equestrian facility, including indoor and outdoor rings.

The compound features a home with seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, three cottages, a barn for events, five paddocks, a 6000-square-foot heated arena with an owners' luxury apartment and viewing area, an outdoor arena, a jump field, three barns with 26 stalls, and two tack rooms, Zillow said.

The rich-in-history compound also offers easy access to International airports or take advantage of private flights from the Pittsfield airport.

The home is listed by Michael Harrigan 413-429-7788 and Maureen White Kirkby 413-446-5634, with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Barnwood Realty.

