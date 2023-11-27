After Stabbing, Pittsfield Bar 'Closed Until Further Notice,' Owners Say

A man was stabbed as he left Thistle & Mirth just after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. The man took himself to Baystate Medical Center, and police say he is expected to survive. Authorities did not release his name.

The owners of the 44 West St. bar said in a Facebook post that they have seen an increase in violence in Pittsfield's nightlife scene since the COVID-19 pandemic. It's why are temporarily closing their doors, they said.

This year we are thankful for all of the friends we’ve found, the connections we’ve made, and the overwhelming positivity for almost the entire life of our business. We set out to create a place that welcomes any and everyone, a space people could be creative, a space that encouraged connecting with the people near you no matter if you know them or not. We love the bar, restaurant, and hospitality industry because it gives us the opportunity to be a positive moment in someone’s day and to make our community better. We did not get into the industry to be involved in the type of events that occurred on Wednesday. A problem within Pittsfield nightlife that has been increasing since the pandemic. Mirth’s doors will be closed until further notice. We hope you all have a safe weekend. Love you

The owners did not say if or when they may reopen the ramen bar.

Pittsfield police said they do not believe last week's stabbing was a random attack. A call to investigators for an update on the case was not immediately returned.

The victim's name was not released.

