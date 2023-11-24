Overcast 42°

Stabbing Outside Ramen Bar In Pittsfield Under Investigating

Police in Berkshire County are asking for tips after a man was stabbed leaving a ramen bar in Pittsfield earlier this week, authorities announced. 

 Photo Credit: Pittsfield Police Department/Facebook
The man was walking out of the Thistle & Mirth at 44 West St. just after 9:30 p.m. with several other patrons when he was attacked, Pittsfield police said. Officers arrived but did not find the victim. 

He walked into the Berkshire Medical Center with a stab wound a short time later, police said. The man is expected to survive. 

Investigators do not believe this is a random attack. 

Pittsfield police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lowsaw at 413-448-9700 x572.

