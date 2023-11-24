Stabbing Outside Ramen Bar In Pittsfield Under Investigating

The man was walking out of the Thistle & Mirth at 44 West St. just after 9:30 p.m. with several other patrons when he was attacked, Pittsfield police said. Officers arrived but did not find the victim.

He walked into the Berkshire Medical Center with a stab wound a short time later, police said. The man is expected to survive.

Investigators do not believe this is a random attack.

Pittsfield police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lowsaw at 413-448-9700 x572.

