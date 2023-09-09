Partly Cloudy 70°

Woman Critical After Lightning Strike In Boston; Police Searching For Her Missing Dog

A 31-year-old Boston woman was in critical condition Saturday night, Sept. 9, after she was struck by lightning while walking her dog in the Dorchester neighborhood, authorities said. Her dog, terrified by the strike, ran away, and police are asking the public to help find it. 

The woman's dog named Bruce ran away after the lightning strike near Savin Hill Beach in Boston on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 9. Anyone who sees him is asked to call Boston police at 617-740-7710 or 911. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police
Josh Lanier
The woman, who was not identified, was walking at Savin Hill Beach just after 3:30 p.m. when she stopped to speak with a 49-year-old woman, Massachusetts State Police said. As they chatted, a lightning bolt crashed down between them. 

Both were thrown in different directions from the impact of the lightning bolt. 

The 31-year-old was thrown onto the beach. Witnesses found her unresponsive. They performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Paramedics took her to Boston Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition, police said. 

Her dog Bruce bolted after the lightning strike and remains on the loose. Officials ask anyone who sees him to contact Boston police at 617-740-7710 or call 911. 

Authorities do not believe the lightning bolt struck the 49-year-old woman. She was tossed by the impact, but she did not appear to suffer any significant injuries, police said. She told paramedics she would make her own arrangements to get medical attention. 

