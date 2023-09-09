Woman Critical After Lightning Strike In Boston; Police Searching For Her Missing Dog

The woman, who was not identified, was walking at Savin Hill Beach just after 3:30 p.m. when she stopped to speak with a 49-year-old woman, Massachusetts State Police said. As they chatted, a lightning bolt crashed down between them.

Both were thrown in different directions from the impact of the lightning bolt.

The 31-year-old was thrown onto the beach. Witnesses found her unresponsive. They performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Paramedics took her to Boston Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition, police said.

Her dog Bruce bolted after the lightning strike and remains on the loose. Officials ask anyone who sees him to contact Boston police at 617-740-7710 or call 911.

Authorities do not believe the lightning bolt struck the 49-year-old woman. She was tossed by the impact, but she did not appear to suffer any significant injuries, police said. She told paramedics she would make her own arrangements to get medical attention.

