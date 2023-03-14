Airlines Waiving Fees As Cancellations Climb Amid Massachusetts Nor'Easter

Multiple airlines are waiving travel as a powerful Nor'Easter moves through Massachusetts from Tuesday, March 14 through Wednesday, March 15.

The storm system, dumping heavy snow and winds across the Commonwealth, is to blame for flight delays and cancellations at multiple airports in the Northeast.

In response, several airlines are allowing passengers to change their flights at no additional cost. These airlines include:

Therefore it is crucial that people check on their flight. Boston Logan Airport saw more than 230 cancellations and 50 delays as of Tuesday morning at 11 a.m., according to FlightAware.

People can also check the status of their flight by clicking here.

