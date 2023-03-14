Contact Us
Airlines Waiving Fees As Cancellations Climb Amid Massachusetts Nor'Easter

David Cifarelli
David Cifarelli
Flight delays and cancellations are impacting travelers all across the Northeast because of a powerful Nor'Easter Photo Credit: Vincent Albos on Pexels

Multiple airlines are waiving travel as a powerful Nor'Easter moves through Massachusetts from Tuesday, March 14 through Wednesday, March 15. 

The storm system, dumping heavy snow and winds across the Commonwealth, is to blame for flight delays and cancellations at multiple airports in the Northeast. 

In response, several airlines are allowing passengers to change their flights at no additional cost. These airlines include: 

Therefore it is crucial that people check on their flight. Boston Logan Airport saw more than 230 cancellations and 50 delays as of Tuesday morning at 11 a.m., according to FlightAware

People can also check the status of their flight by clicking here

