Nor'Easter: Thousands Without Power As Heavy Winds, Snow Pelt Massachusetts

Thousands of residents in Massachusetts were waking up in the dark after a powerful Nor'easter moved through the Commonwealth on Monday night, March 13 into Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service of Boston projected that system could dump up to 24 inches of snow in some parts of the state as well as wind gusts as strong as 65 mph.

The main concerns with these combined elements were heavy trees and power lines that could fall and cause power outages across the state.

At one point, there were more than 65,000 customers without power with a majority of people in the dark in Western Massachusetts.

