(Watch) Thieves Swipe Jewelry From Elderly Woman In Revere; Police Issue Warning

Police in Revere are warning residents to be careful after another jewelry theft scam targeting the elderly was caught on video.

<p>Jewel thieves caught in the act in Revere.</p>

 Photo Credit: Revere Police
Similar warnings were shared with residents in Lowell, Tyngsborough, Chelmsford, Dracut, Billerica, and Tewksbury.

Revere Police said the thieves usually work in teams of two, one woman and one man driving in a car.

The man and woman usually approach people on the streets or in the parking lots of supermarkets and try to get them to come to their car, police said.

“A common story is it is their birthday, and they want to give you a piece of jewelry. The suspects then attempt to place a necklace or ring on you and, when doing so, remove your jewelry, replacing it with counterfeit.”

Revere Police ask anyone with information to contact officers at 781-284-1212.  

