(Watch) Thieves Swipe Jewelry From Elderly Woman In Revere; Police Issue Warning

Similar warnings were shared with residents in Lowell, Tyngsborough, Chelmsford, Dracut, Billerica, and Tewksbury.

Revere Police said the thieves usually work in teams of two, one woman and one man driving in a car.

The man and woman usually approach people on the streets or in the parking lots of supermarkets and try to get them to come to their car, police said.

“A common story is it is their birthday, and they want to give you a piece of jewelry. The suspects then attempt to place a necklace or ring on you and, when doing so, remove your jewelry, replacing it with counterfeit.”

Revere Police ask anyone with information to contact officers at 781-284-1212.

