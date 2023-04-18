Trial Begins For Stabbing At East Boston Station: DA

Javier Garcia Martinez, 42, is charged with armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Martinez is accused of stabbing a man twice — once in the left arm and again in the right leg — at Maverick Station on Aug. 29, 2021, because he believed the victim was a member of the 18th Street Gang, the prosecutor said.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Tufts Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and doctors were able to save his life.

Surveillance video from the MBTA station showed the stabbing, and detectives tracked down the assailant thanks to his distinctive clothing, the prosecutor said.

Officials didn't estimate how the trial could last or how much jail time Martinez could face if found guilty.

