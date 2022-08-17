Smoking Train At Shawmut Station Causes Morning Delay On Red Line

Days before a historic 30-day shut down of the Orange Line, MBTA passengers encountered a major delay on the Red Line at Shawmut Station.

One passenger said riders were forced off the train after it started smoking. The MBTA tweeted about the delay around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The train was eventually pulled from service.

While the MTBA said the delay would last up to 15 minutes, the passenger said there was "a long wait" for the next train. It is unclear how accurate the 15-minute estimate was.

This comes only two days before the Orange Line will shut down for 30 days to address significant infrastructure repairs. You can find information on how to get around the city during the shutdown by clicking here.

