This 80-Year-Old Boston Sugar Shack Is Best Bakery In Mass, 'Elite' Yelpers Say

If you’re on the hunt for the best sweet treats around, look no further than Boston landmark Mike’s Pastry, the top-rated bakery in Massachusetts by Yelp’s Elite Squad.

Located in the city’s historic North End on Hanover Street, Mike’s has been satisfying sweet tooths since 1946, when founder Michael Mercogliano began selling his “one-of-a-kind” cannoli.

Easily recognized by its signature white box with blue font tied with a string bow, the bakery offers nearly a dozen varieties of the Italian pastry, including chocolate chip, pistachio, espresso, and hazelnut.

“The texture was perfect, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside,” one Yelp user wrote. “The almond flavor was just right, not overpowering but definitely present. It was like biting into a little piece of heaven.”

Another favorite is the lobster tail, made with cream puff dough baked inside a sfogliatella shell and filled with a blend of Italian boiled cream, fresh ricotta cheese, and whipped cream.

“This pastry was a work of art. It was flaky and buttery, filled with a delicious cream that had just the right amount of sweetness,” a Yelper said. “It was like biting into a cloud of deliciousness.”

Customers can also choose from an array of other confectionary delights, including cheesecakes, brownies, cupcakes, and cookies.

Mike’s Pastry is open daily with locations in the North End, Cambridge, Somerville, and TD Garden. Find out more on its website.

