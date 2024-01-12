A Few Clouds 45°

Third Teen Dies In Boston Crash On Morrissey Boulevard

A passenger who was rushed to the hospital in grave condition after a rollover crash in Boston has died, authorities said. 

He was a 17-year-old from Roslindale, state police said. 

The crash happened on the northbound side of Morrisey Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 4 near UMass-Boston.

There were four teens inside the 2013 Hyundai Accent, which was reported stolen out of Jamaica Plain and traveling at a high speed just before the crash, police said.

Officers also found a gun in the wreckage.

A 15-year-old boy from Mattapan and a 14-year-old boy from Dorchester also died in the rollover crash.

A fourth 15-year-old boy from Dorchester suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover, according to authorities.

State police are investigating the crash.

