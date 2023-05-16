The 'Shenannigans' Are Over: Boston Eatery Announces Closure

Shenannigans, an Irish-American bar and grill with a 25-year history, announced that it would permanently close on Sunday, May 21, according to the eatery's Facebook page.

"It has been a privilege to serve the South Boston community and the many international travelers that walked through our doors," the announcement read. "This week will be bittersweet as we say goodbye to our home from home on West Broadway."

The announcement follows a petition made on Monday, March 8 by Shenannigans to transfer its liquor license to a new eatery at the same location, called the Quays, according to a licensing hearing document on the City Of Boston's website.

The change to the Quays will include an update to the building, as well.

Shenannigans has a bar with 22 seats, 96 dining seats, and standing room for 188 people, but the new business will have restaurant seating for 114 people, plus a bar.

The Quays will also have a liquor room and keg room.

Loyal customers have taken to Facebook to share fond memories and bemoan the eatery's closure.

"Shenannigans will be missed!! Watched the Red Sox win the 2004 World Series there and countless other nights out with family and friends. End of an era," wrote one commenter.

"Thanks for the memories, celebrations, Halloween costume contests, and for being a part of my life for the last 25 years - you will be missed," wrote another Facebook user.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts," the Shenannigans announcement post read. "We wish you all the best. "

