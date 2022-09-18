GoFundMe Round Up: Boston Area Athletes That Need An Assist

There are dozens are sports teams in eastern Massachusetts with the talent and ability to perform at the top level. They just need a little help to get there.

Here is a round-up of some of the GoFundMe campaigns aimed at helping local sports teams and athletic clubs reach their dreams.

Para-Rowers Hope To Be World Champs

From Jen Fitz-Roy and Beth Noll (Boston): "In mid-September, we will travel to the Czech Republic to compete in the World Championships for rowing representing the United States. We have put in a lot of hard work for the past three years to reach this goal, and we couldn’t be more excited."

Fitz-Roy and Noll have raised $7,640 raised of their $18,000 goal

Cambridge Girls Soccer Team Looking For a Leg Up

From the Cambridge Rindge and Latin School girls soccer team (Cambridge): "We are the 2022’s CRLS girls soccer program and we would greatly appreciate any support from YOU! We have worked very hard this off-season and believe we will have a memorable season."

The team has raised $6,640 raised of its $10,000 goal.

Click here for more information on the team.

Team USA Rowers Bound For World Championships

From the Support Riverside Boat Club (Cambridge): "It's a dream come true for us to represent the United States at the 2022 World Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic this year. We'll be racing as Team USA in the men's lightweight quad event, where we'll have the opportunity to measure ourselves against the fastest crews in the world."

The team has raised $19,777 raised of its $25,000 goal.

For more information on the team, email info@riversideboatclub.com

Boys Soccer Team Gear Up For Competition

From Lynn Classical High School boys soccer team (Lynn): "Raising funds for the Lynn Classical Highschool Boys Soccer Program. All proceeds help support team dinners, warm-up gear, gameday snacks, banquets, and senior gifts. Thank you for your contribution."

The team has raised $960 raised of its $3,000 goal.

Sharks Hope To Repeat Baseball Championship Win

From the Martha's Vineyard Sharks baseball foundation (Martha's Vineyard): "Looking ahead to 2023, we remain steadfastly committed to our goal of promoting the game of baseball while providing safe and affordable family entertainment for the entire community. We respectfully ask for your help in realizing our goal by donating to our GoFundMe campaign. Your contribution will make a difference and help us attain our goal – not to mention help lay the groundwork for defending this season’s NECBL Championship!"

The team has raised $13,550 raised of its $50,000 goal.

Pop Warner Cheer Squad Open For All

From Mattapan Patriots Pop Warner Cheerleading Team (Mattapan): "The Mattapan Patriots Cheerleading Team is a nonprofit organization in Boston Massachusetts. Our purpose is to provide a safe and rewarding environment for youth in Boston through this cheerleading program. We want to create a space where any scholar athlete that wants to cheer has the opportunity to cheer regardless of ability to pay fees! Even a partial scholarship can help make the difference for an athlete and their family."

The cheerleaders have raised $2,350 raised of their $10,000 goal.

O'Bryant Boys Looking To Gear Up

From the John D. O’Bryant School of Math and Science boys soccer team (Roxbury): "We want this year to be the best for our team! We are hoping to raise some money for equipment, protective gear, and new soccer warmups, and we need your help!"

The team has raised $320 raised of its $1,500 goal

Click here for more information on the team. https://bit.ly/3xta2Aa

Flag Football Team Hopes for National Title at Disney

From the Salem 14u flag football team (Salem): "My name is Nick Galeota, and I am one of the coaches of the Salem Witches who earned a bid to the AFFL flag Nationals at ESPN Wide World of Sports and Disney World. We need help with hotel rooms, flights, and travel expenses to get these boys to Florida. Please help create an amazing experience for these young men and also show off what the Witches can do!"

The team has raised $2,471 of its $3,000 goal.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.