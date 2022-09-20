Contact Us
Former Boston Bruins Captain, Defenseman Zdeno Chara Announces Retirement

David Cifarelli
Zdeno Chara
Zdeno Chara Photo Credit: Lisa Gansky on Wikipedia

Boston Bruins captain and defenseman Zdeno Chara is retiring after 25 years in the National Hockey League (NHL), Chara said on Instagram.

The 45-year-old will sign a one-day contract TD Garden on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 20 so he could retired as a Bruin. 

"There are so many people that have helped contribute to my success, including all of you, and I look forward to properly thanking everyone this afternoon," he wrote. 

The Slovakia native has played 14 of his 25 seasons with the Bruins and was part of the team that won the Stanley Cup in 2011. He ends his career with the most games played by any defenseman in NHL history, with 1,652

