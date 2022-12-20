Boston Marathon Winner Diana Kipyokei Stripped Of Her 2021 Title: Report

Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei lost her 2021 title after it was confirmed she used doping to help her cross the finish line, NBC10 Boston reports.

Kipyokei has been banned for six years after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 20 she used doping and tampering to win the race on October 11, 2021, the outlet continued. Kipyokei was previously suspended for testing positive for doping at the race in October, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Edna Kiplagat a two-time Boston Marathon winner, is now the new winner of the 2021 women's race, the Boston Athletic Association said. Kiplagat finished 23 second behind Kipyokei that year.

The AIU revealed that Kipyokei's sample, which was taken after her victory, contained traces of triamcinolone acetonide.

The medical cream, commonly used to treat various kinds of skin conditions, contains a glucocorticoid that is banned at races unless an athlete has permission to use it.

Kipyokei was later charged with using the product and tampering with the AIU's doping control and investigation, the AIU continued.

