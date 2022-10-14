Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 44-Year-Old Sudbury Man Hit And Killed Walking In Acton
Sports

Doping Could Cost Boston Marathon Winner Diana Kipyokei Her 2021 Title

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Diana Kipyokei running in the 2021 Boston Marathon Diana Kipyokei running in the 2021 Boston Marathon
Diana Kipyokei running in the 2021 Boston Marathon Photo Credit: Harry Mattison on Wikipedia
Diana Kipyogei of Kenya pulled away from the pack late and won the Boston Marathon Women's Race.
Diana Kipyogei of Kenya pulled away from the pack late and won the Boston Marathon Women's Race. Video Credit: CBS Boston

Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei could potentially lose her 2021 Boston Marathon title after she was suspended for testing positive for doping at the race. 

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) revealed that Kipyokei's sample, which was taken on October 11, 2021 after her victory, contained traces of triamcinolone acetonide. 

The medical cream, commonly used to treat various kinds of skin conditions, contains a glucocorticoid that is banned at races unless an athlete has permission to use it. 

Kipyokei has now been charged with using the product and tampering with the AIU's doping control and investigation, the AIU continued.

The Kenyan runner finished the 125th Boston Marathon win a time of 2:24:45. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.