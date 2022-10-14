Doping Could Cost Boston Marathon Winner Diana Kipyokei Her 2021 Title

Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei could potentially lose her 2021 Boston Marathon title after she was suspended for testing positive for doping at the race.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) revealed that Kipyokei's sample, which was taken on October 11, 2021 after her victory, contained traces of triamcinolone acetonide.

The medical cream, commonly used to treat various kinds of skin conditions, contains a glucocorticoid that is banned at races unless an athlete has permission to use it.

Kipyokei has now been charged with using the product and tampering with the AIU's doping control and investigation, the AIU continued.

The Kenyan runner finished the 125th Boston Marathon win a time of 2:24:45.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.