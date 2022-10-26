Boston Celtics Jaylen Brown Leaves Kanye West's Donda Sports Agency Over Controversial Comments

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown reversed his decision to stay with Kanye West's agency Donda Sports following the rap star's recent offensive comments.

Brown said on Monday, Oct. 24, that while he disagreed with West's remarks, he would keep his deal with his agency. On Tuesday, he released a statement saying he wanted to clarify his position and had decided to end his relationship with the company.

“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lack clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions,” Brown wrote in his statement. “For that, I apologize. And in this, I seek to be as clear as possible. I have always, and will always, continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.

"In light of that, after sharing in conversations, I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values. And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports.”

LA Rams defensive end Aaron Donald also said this week he would end his partnership with Donda Sports, per reports.

Brown joined the agency shortly after West founded it earlier this year.

“The reason why I signed with Donda Sports, it represented education, it represented activism, disruption,” Brown told the Boston Globe on Monday. “It represented single-parent households, and a lot more people are involved in something like that.

“A lot of people that I work with, work with their families, build love and respect for, spending time in the summer. A lot of people involved. That’s what the organization from my vantage point from Donda Sports represented.”

This is the latest fallout from West's antisemitic, hateful, and unhinged public comments in recent weeks.

Several companies have cut ties with Kanye in recent weeks, including Adidas, Gap, and fashion house Balenciaga. His remarks have also destroyed his financial life as well as his public persona. Forbes dropped his suspected net worth from nearly $2 billion to below a fourth of that.

