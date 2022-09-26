Woman Nabbed For On-Campus Stabbing At Boston University: Police

Boston University Police have arrested a woman wanted for stabbing another person at the College of Fine Arts last week.

Police responded to an assault at 855 Commonwealth Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, Boston University Police said. Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from an apparent stab wound.

They were taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police believe the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

The suspect, described as a 35-year-old Asian woman, was taken into police custody on Sunday, Sept. 25, police said. No other information was released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.