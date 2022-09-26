Contact Us
Woman Nabbed For On-Campus Stabbing At Boston University: Police

David Cifarelli
Boston University Police have arrested a woman wanted for stabbing another person at the College of Fine Arts last week

Police responded to an assault at 855 Commonwealth Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, Boston University Police said. Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from an apparent stab wound. 

They were taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police believe the suspect and the victim were known to each other. 

The suspect, described as a 35-year-old Asian woman, was taken into police custody on Sunday, Sept. 25, police said. No other information was released. 

