Boston University Police Searching For Woman Behind On-Campus Stabbing

Police are looking for a woman who stabbed another person at Boston University's College of Fine Arts.

Police responded to an assault at 855 Commonwealth Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, Boston University Police said. Upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from an apparent stab wound.

They were taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Police believe the suspect and the victim were known to each other and said there is not threat to the community.

The suspect is described as a 35-year-old Asian woman, standing 5'5," with a slim build and shoulder length black hair, according to police.

Police said they know who the suspect is but are working to find her as she is not present on BU's campus. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston University Police at 617-353-2121.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.