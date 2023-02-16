Services Soar After Man Jumps To Death Off Boston University Campus Building

A university in Boston is offering extra support to students after a man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from one of the buildings on campus this week.

The man leapt from the 26th floor study lounge at Boston University's Student Village II residence hall, located at 33 Harry Agganis Way, on Wednesday night, Feb. 13, BU Today reports.

The 33-year-old from Cambridge, who was not fully identified, is not affiliated with the school, a university spokesperson confirmed to Daily Voice.

“At this time the investigation is continuing and we can only share limited information,” David Zamojski, BU’s assistant dean of students and residence life director, wrote in an email to students on Thursday, according to BU Today. “This is certainly a traumatic event for those of you who may have witnessed the commotion, or heard about the incident second hand.”

In the wake of the incident, crisis counselors were made available at BU's Student Health Services’ Behavioral Medicine and Crisis Counseling, BU Today said. Marsh Chapel chaplains are also offering support. More information about helping someone in distress can be found here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please reach out immediately to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. These services are free and confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.