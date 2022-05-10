Northeastern Mistakenly Sends Acceptance Letters To Over 200 Law School Applicants

A technical glitch accidentally sent acceptance letters to more than 200 applicants at Northeastern University's School of Law, the university said in a statement.

The letters went out to 205 current applicants saying they were accepted into next year's class on Tuesday, Oct. 4. One of those applicants was Lakisha Papoutsakis, who has already applied and been rejected from the law school twice, NBC Boston reports.

"It was like going on a roller coaster, that's exactly how it felt," she told the outlet. "I was like 'Oh my god this is so amazing,' and then it was like 'Oh no, sorry, April Fool's Day."

Northeastern quickly sent out a follow-up email rectifying the first one. The university added that the erroneous email went out to 3,930 applicants who applied last year, many of whom are already attending Northeastern or another law school.

"Individual outreach is also taking place to applicants with concerns," Northeastern continued. "The School of Law deeply regrets this unintended mistake and is taking steps to ensure that it will not happen in the future."

