Boston Public Schools Ask For Temporary Mask Requirement: Officials

Students in Boston will likely be donning an item of protection in addition to hats and gloves for their first school day in 2023, school officials say.

Boston schools are requesting that students and staff temporarily wear masks for the first eight days of spring semester "to keep students healthy and minimize staff absences during this high-risk period," according to the announcement on the Public Schools website.

Those who do not abide by the request during the suggested time period of Wednesday, Jan. 4 through Friday, Jan. 13 will not be disciplined or sent home. Staff and students are also asked to take an at-home COVID-19 test before returning to school.

To facilitate the requests, schools will provide disposable masks to students in the hopes that buses and school premises will fully-masked spaces. In addition, the school district will provide two COVID tests for staff and students every other week.

The school district will continue to meet with the Boston Public Health Commission daily to discuss COVID data and protocols.

The full announcement can be read on the Boston Public Schools website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.