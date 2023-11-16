Protesters Block Boston U Bridge To Demand Ceasefire In Gaza

The group IfNotNow gathered on the bridge around 8 a.m., demanding that Sen. Elizabeth Warren support an immediate ceasefire.

IfNotNow said it is a community of American Jews organizing to end U.S. support for Israel's apartheid system and demand equality, justice, and a thriving future for all.

Members carried banners and signs that read “Jews Say: Ceasefire Now,” “Let Gaza Live,” and “Free the Hostages,” while chanting “Ceasefire now” as they protested on the bridge. Several protesters wore T-shirts with “Not in our name” on the front.

Boston Police told morning commuters to avoid the area and find a different route.

Boston University police also issued a school-wide alert at 8:09 a.m. that the bridge was closed for “a large demonstration.”

“Boston Police, State Police, and Boston University Police are on scene,” university police said. “Pedestrian traffic is not affected on Commonwealth Ave. at this time.”

