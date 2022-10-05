Window Washer Dies After Falling From Boston's JFK Library: Report

A window washer has died after falling between five and seven stories from the JFK Library in Boston, WCVB's Sharman Sacchetti reports.

Boston Police said the incident happened around 10:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the WCVB reports. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from a traumatic injury and was declared dead at the scene, NBC Boston's Monica Madeja reports.

The tower building of the library stands at 125 feet while the glasswork reached 115 feet, according to the library's website. Authorities said the worker was about three-fourths of the way up when he fell. They are labelling it as a "tragic accident."

