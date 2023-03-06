UPDATE: Not-So-Happy Meal Thief Wanted Cash But Got Food From Roxbury McDonalds: Police

Police have identified the burglar with a penchant for Big Macs who broke into a fast food restaurant after hours and demanded cash, but made do with stealing bags of food, officials say.

The thief may have broken into the restaurant through the drive-through window, the manager of the McDonalds, located on 301 Warren Street in Roxbury, told police who arrived at the scene around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspect confronted staff members and demanded cash, pushing one of the workers in the process. Not wanting to leave empty-handed, the suspect took several to-go bags of food that had been set aside for delivery drivers and ran away on foot.

The Warren Street McDonald's was the scene of a violent incident two months prior to the break-in, in which a customer became "irate" with how his coffee was prepared and knocked over a glass bakery warmer, as reported by Daily Voice.

Read More: Not Lovin' It: Unhappy Customer Damages Roxbury McDonald's Over Coffee Order

Police announced that the suspect had been identified on Monday, March 6, one day after requesting the public's help. The suspect will be summoned to Roxbury District Court, police say.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.