Unfriendly Skies: California Man Admits To Groping 2 Women On Boston-Bound Flight

A bad seatmate can make a flight difficult, but two women said one of their fellow passengers made their red-eye trip from Los Angeles to Boston a nightmare. After he admitted to groping the women this week, the 43-year-old faces up to a year behind bars.

Jairaj Singh Dhillon, of Modesto, Cal., pleaded guilty on Monday, March 24, to two counts of assault while aboard a flight from Los Angeles to Boston on May 31, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

His first victim said Dhillon was sitting in the aisle next to her on the flight. When she got up to tend to her baby, she said he reached over and rubbed her thighs and crotch, the prosecutor said.

The woman shouted, "this man just groped me." A second woman said Dhillon had also grabbed her in the same areas during the flight, officials said.

The crew moved Dhillon to another part of the plane, and police arrested him when they landed.

Dhillon will return to court on June 14 for sentencing. The charge of assault on an airplane carries a potential six-month prison sentence and a fine of up to $5,000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.