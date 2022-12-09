Suspect In Custody After Road Rage Stabbing Incident In Boston's O'Neill Tunnel

One person is in the hospital and the other in police custody after a road rage stabbing incident in Boston, authorities said.

Police responded to the stabbing inside the O'Neill Tunnel in Boston on the morning of Monday, Sept. 12, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter.

State Police told CBS Boston the stabbing stemmed from a crash in the tunnel. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect later fled to South Bay Mall, where they were taken into custody, police said.

