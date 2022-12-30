Shooting On MBTA Bus In Boston Sends 60-Year-Old Woman To Hospital: Police

MBTA Transit Police are asking the public's help in finding a male suspect who allegedly shot an older woman on a bus in South Boston this week.

The shooting happened onboard an MBTA bus outside of Andrew Station in Boston around 5:25 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, TPD said on Twitter.

The victim, a 60-year-old woman, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WBZ-TV reports.

Authorities believe the shooting could have been accidental, the outlet added. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Transit Police at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

