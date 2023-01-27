'Serial Boston Bank Robber' Charged With Another Heist: Feds

A 47-year-old Boston man who was convicted of bank robberies in 1993, 2002, and 2017 is now accused of robbing a Brookline bank last year, federal authorities said.

Jerome Lamont Turner is charged with one count of bank robbery and is due in court next week, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Investigators allege that Turner entered a Brookline Bank branch on Sept. 26 and handed the teller a letter about opening a new account. They gave him a pamphlet, and he left. A few minutes later, he returned and handed the leaflet back to the teller, but he had scribbled on it, "Let me have 17,000 in Large bills no dye pack," the prosecutor said. As the teller complied, he motioned for them to put more money in the bag.

Police identified Turner through surveillance video and his fingerprints on the pamphlet, authorities said.

Officers arrested him the next day following a violent fight with police to put him in handcuffs, the prosecutor said. They found $2,500 in cash on him at the time of his arrest.

Turner faces up to 20 years in prison in convicted.

