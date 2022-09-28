Roxbury Man Wanted For 2 Boston Killings Arrested In Rochester, NY: Police

Police arrested a 20-year-old man wanted for murder in Boston in Rochester, NY, earlier this week, authorities said.

Raheim Andrew Robinson, of Roxbury, is wanted on two counts of second-degree murder in Dorchester, Boston police said. Officers with the Rochester major crimes and special investigations unit tracked him down to a home there on Tuesday, September 27.

Police arrested him just before 6 a.m. Officials will extradite him back to Massachusetts to stand trial, authorities said.

Police did not release any information on the murder charges.

