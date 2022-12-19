Roxbury Man Charged With Attacking Tenants Over 'Messy' Rooms: DA's Office

A man who apparently assaulted three teenagers and one woman over the condition of their home has been charged with assault and battery and is being held in lieu of $500 bail, authorities said.

Desmond Fortes, 37, was intoxicated and being held down by a woman and a teenage boy when police found him at a Maywood Street home at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden

Fortes had apparently attacked his captors after complaining of their messy rooms. The two victims told police he had attacked two other teenage boys as well.

The woman had a bruise on her forehead and the teenagers had minor cuts and bruises. All of the victims were transported to Boston Medical Center for evaluation.

“It’s frightening for anyone to be attacked in such a manner, and particularly tragic when children are attacked and are forced to protect their parent or their siblings,” Hayden said in a press release.

Fortes also made it as difficult as possible for police to arrest him, Hayden continued. He resisted the police’s attempts to handcuff him by laying on the ground with his hands under his stomach, refused to stand and forced police to carry him to the police cruiser.

On top of all this, Fortes put his feet out of the car’s door in an attempt to prevent officers from closing the door. The charges made against Fortes include assault and battery on a family or household member, along with three other counts of assault and battery, and resisting arrest.

Fortes was slapped with multiple other restrictions which included staying away from the scene of the assault, having no contact with the victims, submitting to GPS monitoring, and maintaining a lifestyle free from drugs or alcohol, including attending two AA meetings each week.

Fortes will return to court on March 1 for a probable cause hearing, Hayden reports.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.