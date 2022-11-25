Contact Us
Repeat Boston Assailant Nabbed After Second Strike At State Street Station

Surveillance images of Abdirahman Abdullahi from another incident on Nov. 18
Surveillance images of Abdirahman Abdullahi from another incident on Nov. 18 Photo Credit: MBTA Transit Police on Twitter

A 24-year-old Boston man wanted for repeatedly assaulting people at various MBTA stations in the city has been arrested, authorities said.

Abdirahman Abdullahi was arrested after officers responded to an indecent assault at State Street just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, Transit Police said. A woman told officers that she was assaulted by a man prior to their arrival.

The man, matching Abdullahi's description, was later apprehended at Copley Station, TPD said. Abdullahi was previously sought in another indecent assault at Copley on Nov. 18, according to police. 

Abdullahi was taken to TPD headquarters for booking. He may face additional charges, police added. 

