Police Officer, 2 Others Hospitalized After 3-Car Dorchester Accident

Morgan Gonzales
Boston Police
Boston Police Photo Credit: Kentaro Toma on Unsplash

A police officer was among three people injured in a late-night car crash in a Boston neighborhood, officials say.

The vehicles collided at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 near Park Street and Dorchester Street in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department. 

All three of the drivers of the involved vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.None of the vehicles had passengers on board. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

