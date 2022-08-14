Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Boston, Chelsea, Revere & Winthrop

Nearby Sites

  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
  • Middlesex
    serves Arlington, Cambridge, Everett, Framingham, Lowell, Malden, Medford, Newton, Somerville & Waltham
  • Essex
    serves Andover, Beverly, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lynn, Methuen, Peabody, Salem & Saugus
  • Norfolk
    serves Braintree, Brookline, Franklin, Needham, Norwood, Quincy, Randolph, Stoughton, Wellesley & Weymouth
Breaking News: Police ID 19-Year-Old Shot To Death Thursday Night in Mattapan
Police & Fire

Police ID Boston Man Accused Of Raping Woman At Tuft's Medical Station, Ask For Tips

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Steven Wade Coffey
Steven Wade Coffey Photo Credit: Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority

Transit Police said they believe they know the man who raped a woman earlier this month at the Tuft's Medical Station, but they have not been able to find him. Investigators are asking for the public's help to track him down. 

Police say Steven Wade Coffey is the man in the surveillance video following the attack around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 4. Officials say Coffey is homeless and frequents the downtown Boston area. 

Transit police ask anyone with information on Coffey's whereabouts to contact investigators at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873. 

If you see him, call 911 immediately and do not approach him, officials said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.