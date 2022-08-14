Police ID Boston Man Accused Of Raping Woman At Tuft's Medical Station, Ask For Tips

Transit Police said they believe they know the man who raped a woman earlier this month at the Tuft's Medical Station, but they have not been able to find him. Investigators are asking for the public's help to track him down.

Police say Steven Wade Coffey is the man in the surveillance video following the attack around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 4. Officials say Coffey is homeless and frequents the downtown Boston area.

Transit police ask anyone with information on Coffey's whereabouts to contact investigators at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

If you see him, call 911 immediately and do not approach him, officials said.

